Moto E7 Price Details Revealed; Likely To Arrive By October

Motorola is reportedly working on the Moto E7. Previously, live images and some features surfaced online, suggesting an entry-level phone. Now, another render and alleged price details have been revealed via a tipster. Besides, the color options of the handset have also been surfaced and it is expected to launch globally later this month as per tipster.

Moto E7: Expected Price

The Moto E7 will be priced around €120 (around Rs. 10,400) in Europe. As of now, there is no clue regarding the India launch. However, the Moto E7 Plus is selling in the country at Rs. 9,499 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Additionally, the Moto E7 said to appear in red and blue color options.

Moto E7: Expected Features

Previously, the live images of the handset have appeared in the waterdrop notch display. It is believed to have a 6.2-inch HD+ LCD panel along with 720 x 1,520 pixels resolution. The Moto E7 is likely to be offered in 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. There will also be a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.

Under its hood, the phone will get its power from the Snapdragon 632 SoC. It said to pack a 3,550 mAh battery and dual-rear camera. The camera setup will be accompanied by a 13MP main lens and a 2MP secondary lens. At the front, it will get a 5MP selfie shooter. Further, the handset said to run on Android 10 and also appears to have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

If the expected features turn to be true, then it can be said that the Moto E7 Plus offers better features than the Moto E7. To recall, the Moto E7 Plus has a 48MP dual-rear lens, 5,000 mAh battery. As we inch closer to the launch, we can expect more information to emerge online in the coming days.

