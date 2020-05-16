Moto Edge Plus India Launch Date Revealed By Flipkart Teaser News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola Edge Plus was announced last month but the company did not mention when the smartphone will be available in the Indian market. But now a teaser from Flipkart reveals that the smartphone will be launched in India on May 19.

This comes after the confirmation from the Motorola India chief Prashant Mani. He said that there is no need to wait too long, the phone will arrive in India soon. The listing on Flipkart claims that the smartphone will be launched in the country on May 19 at 12pm. The company began selling its phones in stores online and offline after the government allowed the sale of non-essential products in the green and orange regions.

Spec Of Moto Edge Plus

In terms of specifications, the Moto Edge Plus flaunts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery with an 18W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging support.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. It has a 256GB non-expandable UFS 3.0 storage. The phone runs on Android 10 and it also includes an in-display fingerprint touch.

Moto Edge Plus camera setup includes a 108MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera in the back panel. The phone has a 25MP camera for selfies.

Expected Price In Indian Market

However, there is no confirmation about the price of the phone. The phone can be priced a little higher. The phone launched in the US at $ 999 (approximately Rs. 75,300). We hope that the price will be almost similar in India.

We will have to wait a few more days to know the real price. The new smartphone is expected to compete with other brands such as Xiaomi Mi 10, Samsung Galaxy S20, and iPhone 11 Pro.

