Moto Edge X30 Special Variant To Feature Under-Display Camera; Launching On Dec 9

Motorola is all set to unveil the Moto Edge X30 on December 9 in China. It is going to be the first phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Besides, some features of the phone have already been revealed via the company. Now, the brand is confirmed to bring a special variant of the Moto Edge X30, which is going to be Motorola's first device to feature an under-display camera.

Moto Edge X30 Special Variant With Under-Display Camera

A company's executive has shared the image of the special version of the Moto Edge X30 on Weibo. The Weibo post also confirms the special variant of the phone will feature the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and 60MP selfie sensor as the original variant. However, the special variant does not have the punch-hole design as the original variant and is seen with full-screen.

Moto Edge X30 Special Variant: What More To Expect?

Apart from the under-display camera, we expect other features of the special version will be similar to the original Moto Edge X30. The phone is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch OLED FHD+ display with HDR10+ support and a 144Hz refresh rate. The latest Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset of the device will be paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.

At the rear, the Moto Edge X30 is said to feature a dual-camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP supporting lens. The phone is confirmed to pack a 5,000 mAh battery which will support 68W fast charging.

Additionally, the device is expected to debut with My UX 3.0 OS based on Android 11 or 12. Other aspects are expected to include official IP rating and connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, and so on.

Moto Edge X30 Special Variant Expected Price & Launch Details

As of now, there is no hint regarding the pricing of the Moto Edge X30. But we expect the special version of the Moto Edge X30 will cost higher compared to the standard model. As far as the launch is concerned, the Moto Edge X30 launch is scheduled for Dec 9 at 7:30 PM local time in China.

Moto Edge X30 Special Variant: Coming To India?

Smartphone manufacturer usually sells the special variant in the home ground market only. So, it remains to be seen the special variant will come outside of China or not. However, Motorola is expected to launch the standard Moto Edge X30 in India.

Recently a report suggests, Motorola will launch two new handsets in Q1 2022 in the country. One of them will feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset which makes us believe it will be none other than the Edge X30. But the phone is expected to arrive with a different moniker in India.

As of now, Motorola is prepping up to launch the Moto G51 5G smartphone on Dec 10 in India. The upcoming phone is expected to be the most affordable 5G-enabled handset from Motorola in the country.

