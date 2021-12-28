Moto Edge X30 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC India Launch On Cards; Expected Price & Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

This month, Motorola launched two affordable smartphones in the country. Now, the brand is prepping up to launch its flagship Moto Edge X30 soon in India. It was announced as the world's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered phone earlier this month in China. The latest info has confirmed the launch timeline of the Moto Edge X30 in India.

Moto Edge X30 India Launch Timeline Revealed

Now, 91mobiles comes to know from industry sources that the Moto Edge X30 will be announced by late January or early February in India. The exact launch date is yet to be revealed and Motorola has not confirmed anything yet. So, it will be better to take as speculations.

Moto Edge X30 Features

The features of the device are expected to be similar to the Chinese variant. The phone will come with a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. There will be a punch-hole cutout to house the 60MP selfie camera sensor. The processor of the Moto Edge X30 will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

At the rear, the device will offer a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. Other features will include on Android 12 OS with MYUI 3.0 on top, a 5,000 mAh battery unit with support for 68W TurboPower fast charging, and many more. For connectivity, the Moto Edge X30 will come with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.2.

Moto Edge X30 Expected Price In India

The Moto Edge X30 was launched starting at CNY 3,199 (around Rs. 38,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. We expect the smartphone will at least come under Rs. 50,000.

In this range, the device will be a great competitor to the other flagship Android devices from Samsung, OnePlus, and Oppo. The Moto Edge X30 has also a Special Edition; however, it remains to be seen whether it will arrive in India. As the brand does not launch the special edition outside of their home ground.

