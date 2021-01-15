Moto G 5G Available With Rs. 2,000 Discount At Flipkart: Should You Buy? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola G 5G is the cheapest 5G mid-range smartphone available in the Indian market. The device went official towards the end of December 2020 alongside the Moto G9 Power. The handset is set to get cheaper next week in the country. The 5G smartphone will be getting a price cut as a part of the Flipkart Big Savings Days sale. The e-commerce platform will be hosting the sale between January 20 and January 24. How much discount the Moto G 5G receive during the sale? Take a look below:

Moto G 5G Flipkart Discount

The Moto G 5G will be available with a discount of Rs. 2,000 during the Flipkart Big Savings Days sale. This is a limited period discount which the device will get. For reference, the device has been announced for Rs. 20,999 in a single 6GB RAM configuration.

Following the price cut, the Moto G 5G will be available for purchase at Rs. 18,999. Also, the e-commerce platform is offering 10 percent cashback to the HDFC Bank credit and debit cardholders. The dedicated page on Flipkart also lists some other smartphones which will be retailing at a discounted price during the sale.

The Motorola One Fusion+ and the Samsung Galaxy F41 are amongst the mid-range smartphones which will be available with a lower price tag during the sale. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S20+, ROG Phone 3, and the LG Wing will be the premium handsets available at the Flipkart Big Savings Days sale.

Should You Buy The Moto G 5G?

The Moto G 5G is one of the best mid-range smartphones you can get in the Indian market today. The 5G network connectivity is a bonus point. Under Rs. 20,000 price mark, it makes more sense to invest in a 5G handset.

The specifications offered by the Moto G 5G is also at par with the competition. The device adorns a 6.7-inch LCD display with a punch-hole design. The handset features three rear cameras with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP bokeh sensor.

The unit runs on the Snapdragon 750G chipset accompanied by 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone ships with Android 10 OS. The stock Android UI is another feature that you should consider. Lastly, a 5000mAh battery backed by 20W fast charging support is what completes the spec-sheet.

