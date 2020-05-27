Moto G Fast Might Launch Soon With Triple Camera Setup News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola has launched many G series handsets this year. According to a promo video, the company is planning to bring a new phone named the Moto G Fast. The company has released the promo video on its YouTube channel and the smartphone is expected to hit the market very soon. In the video, the performance of the phone and the camera details have been revealed.

Motorola recently launched the Moto G Pro in Germany. This is not a new phone from the company, it comes as a rebranded version of the Moto G Stylus.

The Moto G Pro comes with a 6.4-inch Max Vision display with a resolution of 2300 x 1,080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery with support for a 15W charger.

Coming to the Moto G Fast, it will not be a completely new phone like the Moto G Pro, it will arrive with a renamed version of the G series phone.

In terms of specifications, the Moto G Fast features a front punch-hole display as well as a triple camera setup. The camera setup has an ultra-wide lens and a macro sensor.

The device promises to last up to 2 days of battery life on a single charge, with fast performance. The company did not reveal the chipset name of the device. According to the video, it will be powered by the Qualcomm SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone also supports a fingerprint sensor and an LED flash.

Since no number is yet available with the letter 'G' on the phone's moniker. The promo video was shared on the Motorola US YouTube channel and it is expected that the phone will be launched in the US soon. We hope to know more details before launching the phone.

