Moto G Fast, Moto E (2020) With 32GB Storage Launched: Specifications, Availability

Motorola has recently launched two new smartphones in the US - the Moto G Fast and the Moto E (2020). The Moto G Fast is a new model in the G series that comes with a triple rear camera setup. On the other hand, the Moto E (2020) comes as the seventh-generation model of the Moto E family.

Moto G Fast Specifications

The Moto G Fast flaunts a 6.4-inch HD+ Max vision display with 268ppi pixel density and 19:9 aspect ratio. The display offers a resolution of 720 x 1,560 pixels. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader for authentication.

It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. The memory of the device is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

The device packs a 4,000 mAh battery with a 10W rapid charger. The battery of the device lasts up to two days on a single charge. Other details of the Moto G Fast measures 161.87x75.7x9.05mm dimensions and weight of 189.4 grams.

Coming to optics, it has a triple rear camera setup on its back panel which includes a 16MP main sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP secondary camera with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and another 2MP macro lens. There is an 8MP front camera for taking selfies.

For connectivity options, it supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

Moto E (2020) Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Moto E (2020) features a 6.2-inch HD+ Max Vision display which offers a resolution of 720 x 1,520 pixels. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor which includes an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, proximity.

The device is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC coupled with up to 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. The memory of the device is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. The Moto E (2020) draws power from a 3,550 mAh battery with a 5W charger.

For photography, it has a dual rear camera setup on the back panel which comprises a 13MP main camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a 2MP secondary camera with an f/2.2 aperture. It has a 5MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Moto E (2020) supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity.

Moto G Fast, Moto E (2020) Price Offers & Availability

The Moto G Fast 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant comes with a price tag of $199.99 (around Rs. 15,100). The phone is offered in a lone, Pearl White colors.

On the other hand, the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant of the Moto E (2020) is priced at $149.99 (around Rs. 11,300). The phone is available in a Midnight Blue color variant. Both handsets will on sale in the US starting June 12. However, nothing is yet known about their global launch.

