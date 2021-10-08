Moto G Pure: Another Budget Motorola Phone With Helio G25 SoC, 13MP Dual Cameras News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola has just refreshed its budget smartphone portfolio with two new models from the Moto E and the Moto G series. The latest budget entrants by the company are the Moto E40 and the Moto G Pure. The latter is also an entry-level device with an IP52 certified body and features like the Helio G25 SoC and a dual-camera system.

Moto G Pure key Features

The Moto G Pure is packed with the Helio G25 processor. The low-end MediaTek processor has octa-cores and has PowerVR GE8320 GPU support. The Moto G Pure has been launched with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration. The device also has up to 512GB of external microSD card support. This device also runs on Android 11 OS and has a MyUX interface on top.

The Moto G Pure has a 6.5-inch Max Vision display. The panel has a thicker chin and top bezel. The display supports 720p HD+ resolution and has a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. The handset uses a dual-camera setup at the back for imaging. There is a 13MP main camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor which has an f/2.4 aperture.

The Moto G Pure has a 5MP camera packed inside the waterdrop notch for selfies and video calling. The device features a physical fingerprint scanner which is embedded within the Moto's "M" logo at the back. The device features a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi-, and Bluetooth connectivity.

The Moto G Pure is an IP52 rated device that makes it water and dust resistant. The device gets its fuel via a 4,000 mAh battery with standard 10W charging. The company claims a backup of up to two days on a single charge, however, this can only be confirmed after thorough testing.

Moto G Pure: Where To Buy?

The Moto G Pure has currently made its debut in the global market with a $160 (approx Rs. 12,000 price tag. The device comes in a single 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage configuration and can be purchased via the company's official website, i.e, Motorola.com starting next week.

It is worth mentioning that Motorola is yet to announce Moto G Pure's official launch timeline for the Indian market. The availability is limited to the international market as of now.

