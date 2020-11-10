Moto G Stylus 2021 Key Features Tipped; Might Arrive With Snapdragon 675 SoC News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola has started working on the successor of the Moto G Stylus mid-range smartphone. The company will now be bringing the Moto G Stylus 2021 in the market. Its features have been tipped online via a noted tipster. Going by the leaked spec-sheet, the device will be yet another mid-tier offering by the company. Let's have a look at the rumoured features:

Motorola G Stylus 2021 Leaked Features

The Moto G Stylus 2021 leaked specifications come via courtesy of tipster Evan Blass. The device is said to carry the XT2115 model number. Going by the leaked specification-sheet suggests the handset will launch with a bigger display compared to its predecessor. It will be accommodating a 6.8-inch display that will offer an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

It will feature a punch-hole display for selfie camera which will be positioned on the top-left corner. The leak also has revealed the processor details. The Moto G Stylus 2021 is said to launch with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor.

The RAM and storage capacity of the handset is currently undisclosed.

However, the leak reveals the device will boot on Android 10 OS. In the camera department, the Motorola G Stylus will probably come with four rear cameras. The handset is said to feature a 48MP primary sensor which will be clubbed with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro sensor, and another 2MP depth lens.

The device might offer a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling. The spec-sheet is expected to be rounded off via a 4,000 mAh battery unit. This leak doesn't reveal the fast charging capacity. However, we might get the remaining details in the coming days. Nevertheless, the device will come with a stylus pen support.

