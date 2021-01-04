Moto G Stylus 2021 New Leak Reveals Design, Key Features Ahead Of Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola is rumored to be working on the successor of the Moto G Stylus for a while now. The Moto G Stylus 2021 is the upcoming premium mid-range device expected to hit the stores sometime soon. The specifications and design of this handset have been tipped several times online. A new leak has shared some more details on the renders. The specifications have also been leaked once again.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 2021 Leaked Design And Specifications

The Moto G Stylus 2021's latest set of leaks come via Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks). The leaked set of images reveals a flat display with a punch-hole design. The camera cutout is placed on the top-left corner of the panel. The bezels are narrow on the edges; however, the chin is noticeable.

The Moto G Stylus is seen with a gradient rear surface. The panel has a single-tone finish. The image shows the device in a bluish shade, but we can expect some more color variants as well. There is a square-shaped camera module on the top-left corner which houses four camera sensors.

The fingerprint scanner is also placed at the back and has the 'Moto' logo inscribed. The device packs the volume and the power key on the right spine. The bottom panel is seen housing a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, speaker grille, and the Stylus Pen.

Now coming to the leaked set of internals, the Moto G Stylus 2021 is expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. The chipset would likely be paired up with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The device will have additional microSD card support. However, the exact capacity can't be specified at the moment.

The smartphone might launch with Android 10 OS. It will offer a stock Android UI. The display on the Moto G Stylus 2021 is expected to measure 6.8-inches. It is said to offer an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The optics are said to comprise a 48MP primary sensor at the rear with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a set of 2MP lenses. The selfies will be handled by a 4,000 mAh battery unit.

