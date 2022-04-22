Moto G Stylus 2022, Moto G 5G 2022 Announced: Here Are The Details News oi-Akshay Kumar

Motorola has expanded its range of Moto G series of smartphones by introducing two new models in the United States. First one is the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022), which has arrived as the successor to the last year's device with the same moniker. The other phone is the new Moto G 5G, which has almost identical specs as the recently launched Moto G50, but has a different design.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) Features, Specifications

The new Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 version has the same 6.8-inch full HD+ display as its predecessor. However, the screen refresh rate on the new model is bumped to 120Hz from 60Hz. As its name suggests, the phone has a built-in stylus, which allows the users to take notes, edit images, sketching artwork, or something else. There's a Moto Notes app onboard the device for the full-fledged stylus experience.

The performance department on the new Moto G Stylus has also received an upgrade with the Snapdragon 695 SoC ticking under the hood. The phone has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage, which is further expandable up to 1TB with the help of a microSD card. Software-wise, the device boots Android 12 with myUX on top. For security, there's a fingerprint sensor that's placed under the power button on the right side.

For imaging, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 has a 50MP primary snapper on the back with the brand's Quad Pixel tech. There's an 8MP ultra-wide-angle secondary lens and a MacroVision 2MP depth shooter. For selfies and video-calling, the users get a 16MP snapper with f/2.2 aperture. Keeping the whole package alive is a 5,000mAh battery, which has TurboPower 10 fast charging support.

Moto G 5G (2022) Features, Specifications

Coming to the Moto G 5G (2022) edition, the smartphone has a punch-hole display, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a large protruding pill-shaped camera module. The phone offers a 6.5-inch HD+ MaxVision display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. Powering the device is the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor, which is paired with the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

Under the hood, the new Moto G 5G model has 6GB of RAM and 256GB of native storage, which is further expandable up to 512GB. The primary camera features of the device are the same as the Moto G Stylus 2022. However, on the front, the phone has a 13MP selfie snapper as compared to 16MP on the Moto G Stylus 2022. The connectivity options, battery capacity, and software features of the device are similar to the Stylus model.

Moto G Stylus 2022, Moto G 2022 Pricing And Availability

The Moto G Stylus has been priced at $499.99 (~Rs. 38,150) and is being offered in Steel Blue and Seafoam Green color models. The handset will be going on sale across channels in the US from April 28. As for the Moto G 5G 2022, it will set the consumers by $399.99 (~Rs 30,500). This one will be going on sale from May 19 in a single Moonlight Gray color option.

Motorola currently doesn't sell the Moto G Stylus 2021 model in India, so it's unlikely the 2022 edition of the same will be landing in the country. However, the new Moto 5G 2022 is expected to launch in India in the coming weeks, as the Moto G is one of the selling smartphone series from the brand in the country.

Best Mobiles in India