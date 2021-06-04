Moto G Stylus 5G Press Renders Surface Online; New Budget Stylus Phone? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola is all set to launch the Moto G Stylus 5G. The upcoming device will be a premium mid-range offering as suggested by the leaks. The Moto G Stylus has also been spotted at several certification platforms and benchmark websites hinting at an imminent launch. In the latest development, the press renders of the device has surfaced online detailing the key design aspects.

Moto G Stylus 5G Press Renders Reveal Full Design

The Moto G Stylus press renders have been shared by tipster Evan Blass on Twitter. The leaked renders give a glimpse of both fasciae as well as the rear panel. The front of the device is seen with a punch-hole design with the camera cutout placed at the upper left corner. While the bezels are narrow at the sides, it is noticeable at the chin.

Moto G Stylus 5G (a.k.a. Denver NA) pic.twitter.com/gtaxEmNQjQ — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 4, 2021

The rear panel can be seen housing a square camera module on the top-left with protruding lenses. The back panel will also have a circular fingerprint scanner with the Moto's 'M' logo etched. This design tipped by the press renders falls in line with the previous leaks.

The device is already confirmed to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, a speaker grille at the bottom, and a USB Type-C port. The stylus pen would also be housed at the bottom. While the device has all the modern design elements such as a punch-hole display, square-shaped camera module, and others, it still features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The side-mounted or the in-display fingerprint scanner is the latest trend which this device doesn't follow. Apart from this, the handset has an ideal design which you would expect from any modern mid-range smartphone.

Moto G Stylus 5G Rumored Features

The Moto G Stylus 5G has been tipped to sport a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution. The handset will offer a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle sensor, and a pair of 2MP sensors. Upfront, the unit is tipped to offer a 16MP snapper for selfies.

The Moto G Stylus 5G is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 678 processor. The chipset will be combined with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The handset will have Android 11 OS pre-installed and will offer a stock Android UI. Lastly, the device is said to be backed by a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 10W regular charging.

Will It Be A Budget 5G Smartphone?

The Moto G Stylus 5G pricing details are still at large. But, looking at the spec sheet, this seems to be another affordable 5G offering by Motorola. The device could follow the leads of Moto G 5G in terms of pricing. But, it remains to be seen if it becomes the cheapest 5G launch by the company or not.

