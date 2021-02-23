Moto G10, Moto G30 India Launch Tipped For March: Expected Price, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola recently announced the G10, Moto G30 in the European market. Now, the company seems to be launching both models in the country soon as the India launch timeline has been tipped by Mukul Sharma. As per the tipster, both models will arrive in the country the first week of March; however, the exact launch date has not been revealed yet. The Indian variants of both devices are expected to offer similar specs as the international variants.

[Exclusive] in all likelihood, Motorola will launch its Moto G10 and Moto G30 devices in India in March.

The launch could very well happen in the first week if things go as planned.

Feel free to retweet.#Motorola #MotoG10 #MotoG30 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 22, 2021

As far as pricing is concerned, the Moto G30 starts at EUR 179.99 (around Rs. 15,900) while the Moto G10 comes with starting price of EUR 149.99 (around Rs. 13,300). So, both models are expected to come to India around Rs. 15,000. The Moto G30 comes in Pastel Sky and Phantom Black color options, while the Moto G10 is available in Aurora Grey and Iridescent Pearl color variants.

Moto G10 And Moto G30 Specifications

Starting with the Moto G10, which flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. It runs the Snapdragon 460 SoC and packs the same 5,000 mAh battery and quad rear cameras. It has a 48MP main lens and an 8MP front camera for selfies and videos.

On the other hand, the Moto G30 has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W charging support. Running on Android 11 OS, the phone comes with a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a pair of 2MP macro and depth sensors.

At the front, the device has a 13MP selfie shooter. Moreover, both phones come with an official IP52 rating which will be the main highlight in this price segment.

