Moto G100 Official Renders Out; Full Specs Confirmed Ahead Of Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola recently refreshed its mid-range 'G' smartphone lineup with the launch of the G30. The company is said to have already started working on the Moto G100 which is likely to be the global model of the Moto Edge S. The device is slated for March 25 launch in the international market. Right ahead of its debut, the official press renders of the Moto G100 has surfaced online and its entire-spec sheet has also been leaked.

Motorola G100 Complete Design And Specifications Leak

The Moto G100's official press renders shared by tipster Evan Blass reveals both the fascia and back panel of the handset. The renders confirm a dual punch-hole design. The dual selfie camera cutout is positioned on the top-left. The display is surrounded by narrow bezels on all corners. At the rear, the device will flaunt a dual-tone reflective surface.

The top-left corner houses the square-shaped camera module which has four sensors. The right panel of the Moto G100 houses the volume and the power key. The latter integrates the fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

The left panel has the SIM card tray and another key which is likely the dedicated Google Assistant key. At the bottom, the device will store the USB Type-C port, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and the speaker grille. The tipster also reaffirms the Moto G100 to be the rebranded version of the Moto Edge S.

The Moto G100 will also be packed with a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display which will have an FHD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The dual punch-hole setup will accommodate a 16 MP ultra-wide-angle selfie camera and a 2MP additional sensor for bokeh effects.

At the rear, the handset will have a 64MP main camera paired with a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The device will also have a pair of 2MP sensors for added depth effects and macro shots. Under the hood, the Moto G100 will be employing the Snapdragon 870 processor. According to the tipster, the device will be launched with a 12GB RAM option.

Notably, earlier leaks indicated an 8GB RAM variant. We will have to wait for the official launch to be sure of the configurations which the company will introduce. The device is said to get its power from a 5,000 mAh battery unit. The fast charging supported by this device will be 20W.

