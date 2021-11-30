Moto G12 Price, Variants, Colors Leak Online: What To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Motorola recently launched a slew of smartphones in the G series. These new offerings include the Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G31, Moto G41 and Moto G51. After the announcement of four of these smartphones in select global markets, it looks like the company is all set to add yet another variant to its portfolio - the Moto G12, a low-end budget smartphone.

As per a report by MySmartPrice citing the well-known tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, Motorola's upcoming entry-level smartphone, the Moto G12 has been leaked revealing the possible pricing, storage options and color variants. Let's take a look at the details of the device from here.

Moto G12 Leaked Price, Variants

Going by the fresh leak, the Moto G12 is speculated to be launched in a single storage configuration with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. Having said that, the device is expected to be priced around €160 (approx. Rs. 13,600) to €180 (approx. Rs. 15,300). It is tipped to be launched in two color options - Blue and Black. For now, there is no word regarding the specifications, as well as, the launch date of the upcoming Motorola smartphone.

Earlier this year, Motorola took the wraps off the Moto G30 and Moto G50 smartphones those were succeeded by the next-generation models - Moto G31 and Moto G51. Likewise, the Moto G10 Power was likely to get a sequel with the model name Moto G11 but it looks like the company might skip this and leapfrog to Moto G12.

Other Motorola Smartphones

Besides the upcoming Moto G12, Motorola recently unveiled the Moto G31 smartphone in India starting from Rs. 12,999 onwards. The rumors are likely to launch another device in the country - the Moto G51 5G sometime in December.

Reportedly, the company owned by Lenovo is gearing up to take the wraps off the first smartphone to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset called Moto Edge X30 in its home market China next month. It is believed that there will be another device - the Moto Edge S30, which might use a Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset.

While we come across these details, we need to wait for further reports regarding the Moto G12 for more clarity.

