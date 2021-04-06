Moto G20 Bags NBTC Certification; Launch Expected Soon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola's next offering in its budget-oriented 'G' smartphone lineup is rumoured to be the Moto G20. The company is also said to be working on the Moto G60 whose renders were leaked alongside the G20 online recently. The Moto G20 has been tipped on several occasions and now the device has cleared its certification which confirms an imminent launch.

Moto G20 Gets Certified Ahead Of Launch

The Moto G20 has been certified by the NBTC mobile certification platform. Tipster Anhishek Yadav shared the details via Twitter. The device has bagged its certification with the XT2128-2 model number. Unfortunately, the NBTC website listing doesn't confirm what all hardware features we should expect from the upcoming Motorola's affordable offering.

However, the recent leaks and rumours have indicated an entry-level smartphone with a Unisoc processor. Going by the leaks, Motorola will be launching the Moto G20 with the Unisoc T700 processor. The device is said to be equipped with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity.

The device will likely have external microSD card support as well. The leaks have also confirmed the Android 11 OS. As mentioned earlier, the renders of the Moto G20 surfaced alongside the Moto G60 recently. The device is tipped to sport a waterdrop notch display.

None of the leaks has revealed the display specifications. However, considering this is an entry-level device we can expect an HD+ LCD or TFT display. The leaked renders have also suggested a rectangular camera module at the rear with four sensors.

The camera specifications are also a mystery at the moment. The unit will likely feature a wide-angle sensor along with a macro and depth lens besides the primary sensor for imaging. The leaks have also suggested a 5,000 mAh battery with a standard 10W charging support.

Contrary to the Moto G20, the Moto G60 has been leaked with a better set of internals. This smartphone is expected to be camera-centric and will arrive with a 108MP primary camera sensor.

The Moto G60 is said to arrive with the Snapdragon 732G processor clubbed with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It seems Motorola is aiming to target both entry-level and mid-tier consumers with both the 'G' series handset. It would be interesting to see how well the upcoming devices fairs against the Chinese competitors.

