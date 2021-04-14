Moto G20 With 90Hz Display Launching Soon: Everything We Know So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Moto G20, the successor of the recently launched Moto G10 is reportedly under development. The handset has already visited several certifications including NBTC, FCC. Now, 91mobiles has gathered some information about the upcoming Moto G20 smartphone. As per the report, the smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel along with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is also said to support a screen resolution of 720 x 1,200 (HD+), a refresh rate of 90Hz, and 269 PPI pixel density.

Under the hood, the device will have the UNISOC T700 octa-core processor (2xCortex-A75 + 6xCortex-A55 + Mali-G52 GPU) which is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. For battery, the phone will pack a 5,000 mAh battery along with 10W charging support, as per the FCC listing.

For imaging, the Moto G20 will sport a quad-rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, it might get a 13MP camera. Software-wise, the phone is likely to ship with Android 11 OS as per the NBTC certification. Further, the phone is expected to feature a rear-mounted ​fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm audio jack.

As far as price is concerned, the phone is also rumored to fall under the entry-level segment. However, Motorola is yet to confirm the information about the upcoming smartphone. So, we will request you to take this info with a grain of salt.

Moto G20: What We Think

If the rumor features are true, the smartphone with a 90Hz display will compete against the latest Galaxy M12. This is not the first entry-level phone from the brand that will offer a 90Hz display. The latest Moto G30 also supports a 90Hz display which was launched along with the Moto G10 Power in India.

Further, the phone has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, 64MP quad rear cameras, official IP rating for water and dust resistance. The phone is selling in the country for Rs. 10,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM model. Considering this, we can expect the upcoming Moto G20 will cost somewhere around RS. 10,000.

Best Mobiles in India