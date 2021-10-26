Moto G200 Features & Launch Timeline Revealed; SD888 SoC, 108MP Triple Cameras Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola is expected to launch the successor of the Motorola G100 dubbed the Moto G200. The brand is yet to confirm the existence of the upcoming smartphone. Previously, tipster Evan Blass revealed that the device will come with codenamed Yukon. Now, the latest development has brought a few more details and the launch timeline of the Moto G200.

Moto G200 Launch Timeline Tipped

The latest development by the German website TechnikNews has now revealed that the Moto G200 will launch in November. The report further states the phone will be launched under the Moto Edge S30 moniker in China. However, the publication did not mention the exact launch date. We expect the device will soon get an official launch date.

Moto G200 Expected Features

In terms of features, the smartphone is tipped to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, while the predecessor runs the SD870 chip. The processor will be paired with 8GB of RAM.Upfront, the phone is said to feature an FHD+ display and with 144Hz refresh rate.

The Moto G200 will also have an upgraded camera sensor over the Moto G100. The phone is said to come with a 108MP ​Samsung S5KHM2 main camera which will be assisted by a 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

However, the successor Moto G200 will likely come with a single selfie camera unlike the dual-selfie sensors on the Motorola G100. The phone is mentioned to sport a 16MP front-facing camera. The report also claimed the Moto G200 will ship with the Android 11 OS instead of the latest Android 12 OS.

Other features like battery capacity, screen size, and connectivity options are yet to be revealed. To recall, the Moto G100 was announced with a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W TurboPower charging tech and a 6.7-inch LCD display. It remains to be seen whether the successor will follow the same display technology.

Moto G200: What We Think

The pricing of the Moto G200 is still a mystery. However, we expect the device will be priced higher than the Moto G100 which was announced EUR 499.99 (around Rs. 42,600). Since the Moto G200 will have several upgrades such as a higher refresh rate, better camera features, and a powerful processor.

Best Mobiles in India