Moto G22 With 90Hz Display, Quad Cameras Launched: India Price, Offers, & Availability

Motorola has been gradually expanding its smartphone offering in India. One of the latest launches from the Lenovo-owned brand is the Moto G22. The new mid-ranger packs some powerful features like a 90Hz display, a massive battery with fast charging prowess, and more. Plus, it comes with an attractive price tag that can take on other brands.

Moto G22 Price In India

The Moto G22 is available in a single model with 4GB RAM + 64GB, costing Rs. 10,999. Buyers can choose from Iceberg Blue, Cosmic Black, and Mint Green colors. The phone will go on sale via Flipkart, starting Wednesday, April 13. To note, the Min Green color on the Moto G22 will arrive a bit later.

There are a few bank offers to check for the Moto G22. Rs. 1,000 discount will be applicable on purchases made between April 13 and 14 via Flipkart on limited stocks. Plus, buyers can check out no-cost EMI options.

Moto G22 Features To Check Out

The new Moto G22 flaunts a 6.5-inch Max Vision display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Under the hood, the new Motorola device draws power from the octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, which offers 4G support.

The processor is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB default storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card, up to 1TB. Additionally, the Moto G22 packs a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary shooter. The other cameras include an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP depth shooter, and a 2MP macro camera.

Plus, there's a 16MP selfie camera in the front. Motorola has ensured the rear cameras support FHD video recording at 30fps. The Moto G22 packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery paired with 20W TurboPower fast charging support. Additionally, like other Motorola phones, the new Moto G22 runs stock Android with Android 12 OS out-of-the-box.

The Moto G22 comes with the usual connectivity options, including a 3.5mm headphone jack, a fingerprint sensor, and more. Users can connect their smartphone with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, as well as a USB Type-C port, which doubles as a charging port. The Moto G22 is up against affordable phones like the Infinix Note 11S, Realme C25Y, and so on.

