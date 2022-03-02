Moto G22 Spotted On A Benchmark Site; MediaTek Processor And Triple Cameras Tipped News oi-Megha Rawat

Moto G22 from Motorola has been spotted ahead of its official release. The Moto G22 has already been seen on a benchmark site, which detailed what to expect from the upcoming phone. In addition, the Moto G22 will be available with a variant motherboard that houses MediaTek's Helio G37 SoC.

The next Motorola G-series phone is anticipated to come in three color variants and will have a triple camera system. The Moto G22's 5G capability is also ruled out by leaked new specifications.

Moto G22 Specifications

The Moto G22 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 CPU and will have a 6.53-inch 90 Hz OLED touchscreen with 7201600 HD+ resolution, according to the leak. The new Motorola G-series phone will be available in three color options and will have a triple camera arrangement.

The Moto G22 triple camera arrangement includes a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera of the Moto G22 is believed to have 16MP with an f/2.45 lens. The Moto G22 is expected to come with a 5,000 mAh battery. It is also claimed to weigh 185 grams.

In the upcoming Moto G22, there will be no 5G connectivity. This phone will be powered by the latest Android 12 operating system. The forthcoming Motorola phone is said to include 64GB of internal storage. Users will also have the option of adding a microSD card slot for more storage.

A metal-like side casing with straight edges can be added to the gadget. The front and back panels have circular glass in the frame. The triple camera arrangement and LED flash are housed in a brilliant chamfered accent-like design in the top corner. A volume rocker and power button will be located on the device's right side, which can also be used as a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Moto G22 Price

The Moto G22 has also been spotted on certification systems like NBTC, EEC, and FCC.The Moto G22's primary 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option is expected to cost around Rs. 17,000. The color possibilities are expected to be Cosmic Black, Iceberg Blue, and white for the upcoming Motorola smartphone.

