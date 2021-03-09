Moto G30, G10 Power With Quad Rear Cameras Launched In India; Price Starts At Rs. 9,999 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Moto G30 and the Moto G10 Power have been launched as budget smartphones in India. The company has bought the Moto G10 in India as the Moto G10 Power. The features are similar; however, the Moto G10 Power packs a slightly larger battery than the original Moto G10. Besides, both the Moto G30 and the Moto G10 Power come with an IP62 rating, waterdrop-notch display, and more.

Moto G30, Moto G10 Power Price And Sale In India

Both models come in single storage variants. The price of the Moto G30 has been set at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the Moto G10 Power will cost Rs. 9,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Options. The Moto G10 Power comes in Aurora Grey and Breeze Blue color options, while the Moto G30 will be available in Dark Pearl and Pastel Sky colors.

In terms of availability, the Moto G10 Power will go for sale on March 16, while the Moto G30 will be on sale starting March 17.

Moto G30 Specifications

The Moto G30 has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC coupled with the Adreno 610 GPU, 4GB RAM, and 64GB native storage that also supports additional storage expansion. Running Android 11 OS, the device ships with 5,000 battery that supports 20W fast-charging.

For photography, you get a quad-rear camera module on the Moto G30 with a combination of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, it features a 13MP front-facing camera. Lastly, it supports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, and more.

Moto G10 Power Specifications

On the other hand, the Moto G10 Power also offers the same 6.5-inch HD+ display but it supports a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It runs the Snapdragon 460 SoC paired and Android 11 OS. Furthermore, the phone gets its fuel from a 6,000 mAh battery with 20W charging support.

For cameras, the Moto G10 has also quad-cameras at the back; however, it sports a 48MP primary sensor. Other sensors include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie camera sensor. Lastly, it has the same rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

