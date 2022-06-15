Moto G32 Gets Certified By NBTC; Coming Soon To India? News oi-Akshay Kumar

Moto G32 seems to be launching very soon as the phone has recently been certified by NBTC. The phone has already been in the rumor mill lately and now its latest certification suggests an imminent launch. The purported Moto G32 has been certified by the agency under the model number XT2235-3 (moto g32), which seems to have confirmed its moniker.

Moto G32 Specifications, Features Leaked So Far

The Moto G32 from Motorola has been found in the database of the Thai authority's website. The listing confirms that it will be a 4G LTE-enabled device, suggesting it towards being a mid-range offering. The certification hasn't revealed anything regarding the specifications of the alleged Moto G32. Previous reports have indicated that the Moto G32 will be a rebranded version of the Moto E32 for markets like India.

If the Moto E32 indeed launches as the Moto G32 globally, we can expect the latter to come with a sleek design. The handset could have a punch-hole design to house the selfie camera. At the rear, the device will have a triple primary camera module, while there will be a fingerprint sensor hidden below the power button on the right side. Software-wise, the phone could boot Android 11 out-of-the-box.

On the front, the Moto G32 is expected to offer a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ display bearing a screen refresh rate of 90Hz. At the helm, the phone could have the Unisoc T606 processor, which will be paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. In the camera department, the phone is said to provide a 16MP main sensor, which will be flanked by a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth shooter.

For selfies and video calling, the Moto G32 could offer a single 8MP shooter. In terms of connectivity, the 4G-enabled offering will have Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone socket. Lastly, the smartphone is tipped to be fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery, which will be supporting 18W fast charging technology.

Moto G32 Coming To India Soon?

Earlier reports have suggested that the Moto G32 will be launched in the Indian market in the first week of July. As mentioned above, it will be a rebranded version of the Moto E32, which was launched in the European markets recently. The device has already been spotted in the database of BIS, which suggests an imminent launch in India soon.

Best Mobiles in India