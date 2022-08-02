Just In
Moto G32 India Launch Set For August 9
Recently, Motorola unveiled a new budget 4G smartphone, the Moto G32 in Europe. Now, it looks like the company is gearing up to launch the smartphone in India. Motorola has started teasing the arrival of the Moto G32 smartphone in the country with a tweet via its official Twitter handle.
Moto G32 India Launch Confirmed
As per the official teaser in India, the Moto G32 will be launched in India on August 9. As it goes with any other smartphone from the brand, this upcoming device will be available via the e-commerce portal Flipkart and leading retail stores for purchase.
Besides this, the listing on the Flipkart microsite of the upcoming Motorola smartphone has revealed its key specifications.
Moto G32 Specifications
Going by the Flipkart microsite, the Moto smartphone will arrive in India with a 6.5-inch LCD display with a FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The panel is surrounded by slim bezels at the sides except for a noticeable chin and a punch-hole cutout at the top center for the selfie camera sensor.
Under its hood, the Moto G32 will be teamed up with an octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor teamed up with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space that can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card slot. The smartphone runs Android 12 and will get the Android 13 update and three years of security upgrades.
For imaging, the Moto G32 will arrive with a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide lens with a 118-degree field of view and a 2MP tertiary macro lens. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera lens.
Connectivity aspects of the Motorola smartphone coming soon to India include dual-SIM support, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a USB-C Type, NFC, and 3.5mm headphone jack. It features a water-repellent design and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
