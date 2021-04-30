Moto G40 Fusion First Sale Tomorrow At 12PM: Price, Offers, Specs News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Moto G40 Fusion was launched in the country alongside the Moto G60 last week. The Moto G60 is already up for purchase on the e-commerce site. Now, the Moto G40 Fusion is all set to go for the first sale tomorrow (May 1) at 12PM via Flipkart. The handset comes in Dynamic Gray and Frosted Champagne color options. Features include 64MP triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 732G chipset, and much more.

Moto G40 Fusion Price In India And Sale Offers

The Moto G40 Fusion can be purchased in two storage models -- the base 4GB + 64GB model will cost Rs. 13,999, while the high-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 15,999. As a part of launch offers, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, EMI transactions.

Besides, there is a 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card, 10 percent off on HDFC Bank Mastercard credit card, and another 10 percent off on Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card first-time transaction. The e-commerce site is also offering no-cost EMI option for Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card users.

Moto G40 Fusion: Reasons To Buy?

The Moto G40 Fusion comes with features like the 120Hz display and a 6,000 mAh battery. The powerful processor makes the handset a good buy in this segment. Detailing the features, the Moto G40 Fusion has a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support.

The Snapdragon 732G chipset is clubbed with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB native storage that is further expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The processor is capable of handling heavy graphics duties and day-to-day tasks as well. Moreover, the device supports 20W fast charging technology. The photography is handled by a 64MP triple-lens setup. The main lens is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP depth sensor.

Besides, you get a 16MP front camera sensor for selfies and videos. Other aspects include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, NFC, USB Type-C port for connectivity.

