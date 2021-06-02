Moto G40 Fusion Gets Rs. 500 Price Hike: Still Worth Buying? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Moto G40 Fusion, the mid-range device made its debut in April in the country. The phone comes in two storage variants, starting at Rs. 13,999. Now, the price of both variants has been increased by Rs. 500. The features of the handset include a 120Hz display, Snapdragon 732G chipset, and much more.

Moto G40 Fusion Specifications

The Moto G40 Fusion has a 6.8-inch FHD+ LCD display with 1080×2460 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There is a punch-hole cutout to house the 16MP front camera sensor. The phone gets its power from the mid-range Snapdragon 732G chipset, clubbed with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB native storage that is further expandable via a microSD card.

Moreover, a huge 6,000 mAh battery fuels the Moto G40 Fusion with 20W fast charging technology. The camera department is handled by a triple-lens setup that includes a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP depth sensor. Lastly, the phone supports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Moto G40 Fusion: New Price, Offers, Where To Buy

Now, customers need to pay Rs. 14,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM model, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will cost Rs. 16,499. Further, the phone can be purchased via Flipkart in Dynamic Gray and Frosted Champagne color options.

Flipkart is also offering an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards EMI transactions, a 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and a flat Rs. 100 off on first Flipkart Pay Later order of Rs. 500 and above. Besides, there is a no-cost EMI option for Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users.

Best Affordable Mid-range Phone?

The Moto G40 Fusion with a high refresh rate, powerful processor, and 64MP triple cameras will be a good pick for an asking price of Rs. 14,499. However, for its typical design and the lack of 5G connectivity, the Moto G40 Fusion lags behind other mid-range devices.

Realme offers 5G-enabled smartphones at the same price range. Besides, Poco is also gearing up to launch the M3 Pro 5G in the country which could be priced at around Rs. 15,000.

