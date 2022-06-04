Moto G42 Complete Specifications Leaked; India Launch Expected Soon News oi-Akshay Kumar

Moto G42 has been the subject of several reports and leaks lately. The upcoming smartphone has made appearances in the database of certification agencies like FCC, Geekbench, and BIS in India. The phone's renders were already leaked earlier. Now, the Moto G42's complete specs have been leaked on the interwebs.

Moto G42 Will Be A Mid-Range Offering

According to a report by Gizpaw, the Moto G42 will be arriving with a 6.4-inch display, which will utilize an OLED panel and have a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. The device will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. One of the variants of the phone will be offering 4GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage, which is expected to be further expandable by inserting a microSD card.

The camera department on the Moto G42 is said to include a 50MP primary snapper with an aperture of f/1.8. The device will also house an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 13MP shooter. The other tipped specifications of the Moto G42 include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, stereo speakers, Android 12, and a 5,000 mAh 18W fast-charging battery.

The leaked images of the Moto G42 revealed that the phone will have a hole in the screen to house the selfie camera. The device will offer almost non-existent bezels on the sides and top but will have a tad thick bottom bezel. At the rear, the phone will have a large square-shaped camera module. The right side of the handset will be housing the power button and the volume rocker.

As of now, there's no official word regarding the launch timeline and price of the Moto G42. However, since the phone is certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), we can expect it to be released in the Indian market very soon.

Moto G62 With The Snapdragon 480+ 5G Processor Is Also Coming Soon

Besides the Moto G42, Motorola is also planning to launch another G series smartphone called the Moto G62 soon. The phone will be arriving with a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor, which will be paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. We can expect an official announcement very soon.

