Moto G5 Plus Android 8.1 Oreo Update now available: Pixel like launcher and more

When Motorola launched the original Moto G smartphone in India, the smartphone became one of the best affordable smartphones in India with the latest OS and the company did offer faster OS updates. However, in the last two years, the company has been a bit slow in updating its smartphones with the latest Android OS.

The Moto G5 Plus was the mid-tier Android smartphones from the brand launched in 2017, which is now being updated to Android 8.1 Oreo. According to reports, some users have started to receive the Android 8.1 Oreo update (soak test). According to users, the Android 8.1 Oreo update for the Moto G5 Plus does pack-in a lot of interesting features.

New features on Android 8.1 Oreo update

Google Pixel 2 like launcher

New style power menu

Round Google Pixel like icons in the status bar and settings

New animation for shutting down and reboot

Enhanced stability

New Moto action feature for screenshots using three fingers gesture

Light and Dark theme support with automatic wallpaper change

Moto G5 Plus specs

The Moto G5 Plus has a 5.2-inch IPS LCD display with FHD (1920 x 1080px) resolution offering 400+ ppi. Under the hood, the smartphone is running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-core chipset with 3/4 GB RAM and 32/64 GB storage with a micro SD card slot for storage expansion. The display of the smartphone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 to offer improved smartphone protection from day to day scratches and damage.

The smartphone has a single 12 MP camera on the back with a large f/1.7 aperture. This camera offers impressive low light photography. On the front, the smartphone has a 5 MP front-facing selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

In terms of battery, the smartphone packs in a 3000 mAh Li-ion battery with Turbo Charging support via micro USB port along with a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The smartphone was launched with Android 7.0 Nogaut and now being updated to Android 8.1.



Conclusion

Though the company did take some time, the rollout of the Android 8.1 Oreo is finally happening. With features like Google Pixel launcher, new icons will improve the overall user experience of the smartphone.