Moto G5 running on Android 8.1 Oreo spotted on Geekbench

Motorola is gearing up for the launch of the Moto G6 and the Moto G6 Play in India on the 4th of June, which afterwards will be available exclusively on Amazon and Flipkart, respectively. Motorola is one of the smartphone brands, which were focused on providing timely software updates. However, in the last few years, the company is missing the time frame and most of their current smartphones are still running on the Android 7 Nougat.

Android 8.1 Oreo update for Moto G5

According to a listing on the Geekbench, the Moto G5 spotted with Android 8.1 Oreo OS. This means, that the company will offer the sweetness of Android 8 Oreo for its current Moto G5 lineup of smartphones. However, as of now, Motorola has not given any time frame regarding the seeding of the OTA update. Considering the current scenario, the Oreo update is expected to go live after the launch of the Moto G6 and the Moto G6 Play. Along with the Moto G5, the Moto G5S, Moto G5S Plus, and the Moto G5 Plus are also expected to receive Android 8 Oreo OS update.

The Moto G5 was the entry-level smartphone from the Lenovo owned smartphone company, which offered a premium full metal unibody design with stock Android OS.Recently, the price of the Moto G5 was brought down to Rs 9,999, which makes it one of the best Motorola smartphone at this price.

Specifications of the Moto G5.

Motorola Moto G5 smartphone was launched in February 2017. The smartphone comes with a 5.00-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 1920 pixels at a PPI of 441 pixels per inch. The device is powered by 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor which is paired with 3GB of RAM. The phone offers16GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Motorola Moto G5 sports a 13-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

Motorola Moto G5 runs Android 7.0 (expected to receive Android 8 Oreo) and is powered by a 2800mAh removable battery. The dual-SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone offers connectivity options like Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, FM, 3G, and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). Sensors on the phone include a Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope. It measures 144.30 x 73.00 x 9.50 (height x width x thickness) and weigh 145.00 grams.