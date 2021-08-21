Moto G50 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC Stops By Geekbench; When Is It Coming To India? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola might soon add a new G series smartphone to its product portfolio. The upcoming handset by the company in this popular mid-range smartphone series is said to be the Mot0 G50. This device has been spotted with a different set of features compared to the standard Moto G50 available in the European market. The latest G50 variant has appeared on Geekbench with 5G network support. Some other details have also been shared.

Motorola Moto G50 5G Features Confirmed Via Geekbench

The Motorola Moto G50 5G was spotted at Geekbench with Saipan codename. The processor and benchmark scores of the upcoming mid-range Motorola phone has been revealed. According to Geekbench, the Moto G50 will be packed with the MT6833V processor. This chipset is also known as the Dimensity 700 SoC.

This is an octa-core 5G processor from MediaTek which has Mali G57 GPU support has been used by several popular budget smartphones this year. The Poco M3 Pro 5G and the Realme 8 5G are recent examples of a Dimensity 700 5G powered smartphones. The listing has also revealed a 4GB RAM option.

Other RAM options are not revealed and it can't be said if there will be any higher RAM variant or this will be the only option. The storage configurations are also not revealed, but there might be chances the company announces at least 64GB/ 128GB storage configuration.

The device will have Android 11 OS. The benchmark scores are 546 points and 1695 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively. The Geekbench listing has only detailed the aforementioned features.

When Is Moto G50 5G Launching In India?

The Motorola G50 5G's official launch details are unannounced as of now. But we can expect its launch within next few months. That's considering the handset has been spotted at Geekbench and the device could be in its final testing phase.

Motorola might confirm the G50's official arrival details for India and other markets. The rumour mill also hasn't revealed much related to the Moto G50's pricing, availability as well as specifications. The Dimensity 700 processor is an indication that this is an affordable 5G smartphone with the remaining features also being mid-range.

