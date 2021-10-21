Moto G51 5G Key Features Leaked Online; 50MP Triple Camera, FHD+ Display In Tow News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola's next offering for the budget audience is coming in the form of the Moto G51 5G. The device is doing rounds online for quite some time now and is expected to break covers sometime in the coming month. The device was recently spotted at Geekbench where the processor details and benchmark scores were revealed. Now, a new leak has revealed some additional details surrounding the successor of the Moto G50's launch and specifications.

Motorola Moto G51 5G Rumored Specifications

Motorola Moto G51 5G latest set of leak comes via TechnikNews. The report shared by the publication suggests XT2171-1 model number and "Cyprus 5G" codename. The Moto G51 5G is leaked with an FHD+ display. The screen size, type, and refresh rate are yet to be revealed. Whether this handset will have a punch-hole or waterdrop notch is also yet to be confirmed. There is a possibility we might see the former considering the latest trend.

The Moto G51 5G's processor details are also not revealed by this leak. However, the handset recently made it to the mobile benchmark website Geekbench where the Snapdragon 750G SoC was tipped along with the 4GB RAM option.

As of now, it is not clear what other configurations will this handset be available with. The storage capacity is also unannounced, but we might see the 4GB RAM option clubbed with 128GB storage.

This leak has shared fair insight into the Moto G51 5G's imaging setup. The report suggests a 50MP main camera at the back.

The main sensor is said to be combined with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera which is said to double up as a depth sensor and a 2MP sensor likely for close up shots. The handset will have a 13MP camera for selfies and video calling.

The device will be launched with Android 11 OS which might be opped with MyUX skin as some of the recent budget Moto devices. We are yet to get the Moto G51 5G's other specifications details specifically the battery capacity and the display features.

It is also yet to be confirmed which markets would be the first to receive the Moto G51 5G and when. While the exact launch date is yet to be revealed, a November launch is anticipated.

