Moto G52 India Launch Reportedly Set For This Month; Read All The Details Inside News oi-Akshay Kumar

Motorola launched the Moto G52 smartphone in the European market a few days ago. The Lenovo-owned company is now reportedly all set to release the handset in India very soon. A report suggests that the Moto G52 will be launched in the country by the end of this month. In addition, the source claimed to reveal the phone's pricing details.

Moto G52 Price In India To Be Around Rs 20,000

According to the report, Motorola will be offering the Moto G52 smartphone to Indian consumers at around Rs 20,000. The phone will compete against the likes of the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G as well as the Realme 9 5G in the country, which have a similar price range. The source claims that the Moto G52 will be released in the last week of April.

Moto G52 Features, Specs, And Design Details

We already know the specs, features, and design details of the Moto G52 as it already launched in Europe earlier. The smartphone will be arriving as the successor to the last year's Moto G51. The new device has a punch-hole cutout in the screen to house the selfie camera, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a large pill-shaped camera module on the back.

The Moto G52 is fitted with a 6.6-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen, which has a screen refresh rate of 90Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Under the hood, the smartphone carries the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, which is a significant upgrade over the Snapdragon 480+ present on the predecessor. The chipset is paired with the Adreno 510 graphics processor, up to 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of expandable storage.

In the camera department, the users will find a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back with f/1.8 aperture. There's also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter at the rear. For selfies and video-calling, there's a 16MP camera on the front. The connectivity options of the Moto G52 are standard. It has 4G VoLTE (Voice Over LTE), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

The battery capacity onboard the Moto G52 is 5,000 mAh, which supports 33W fast charging technology. Software-wise, the phone boots the Android 12 version with the MyUX custom skin on top. Lastly, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos tech complete the list of the specifications of the device.

