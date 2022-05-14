Moto G52’s 5G Version Seems To Be In Works As Moto G52j 5G News oi-Akshay Kumar

Moto G52 smartphone was launched in India a few days ago and the just recently went on sale in the country. The latest Moto G (review) series offering arrived only with 4G connectivity. However, the company now seems to be working on the 5G-enabled version of the same smartphone. Ahead of the launch, the upcoming device with the name Moto G52j 5G has been spotted in the database of Geekbench.

Moto G52j 5G Features, Specs Spotted On Geekbench

The Moto G52j 5G was spotted on Geekbench a couple of days ago. The phone is benchmarked running the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, which will enable 5G connectivity. The 5G chipset has a maximum clock speed of 2.21GHz and it is paired with the Adreno 619 GPU. The device is loaded with 6GB of RAM and is running Android 11 out of the box. The handset has managed to achieve a single-core score of 663 and a multi-core score of 1,703.

Apart from the Geekbench, the Moto G52j 5G has also been spotted in the database of the Wi-Fi certification website. The phone carries the model number XT2219-1 and the listing indicates that it will be having support for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands. In addition, the device has been spotted on the Camera FV5 website. The listing reveals that the phone will be having a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture, which will be able to shoot 12.5MP images using the pixel-binning technology.

Unfortunately, no other specifications of the Moto G52j 5G are available at the moment. However, since the device has been benchmarked, we can expect it to be released in the coming days.

Moto G52 Features, Specs, Price In India

As for the 4G Moto G52, the phone has a 6.6-inch FHD+ pOLED display, which has 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the rear, the handset has a 50MP main sensor, which is accompanied by an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP third shooter. For selfies, there's a 16MP camera on the front. A 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support completes the list of the specifications.

The Moto G52's base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage has been priced at Rs. 14,499. The higher-end model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is being offered for Rs. 16,499. The smartphone is already available to buy in the country on the e-commerce portal Flipkart in Black and White color variants.

Best Mobiles in India