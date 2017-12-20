Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus get Rs. 2,000 discount on Amazon India

Lenovo announced the launch of the Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus in India in August. These smartphones are the successors to the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus those were launched earlier this year.

The Moto G5S and G5S Plus were launched at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,999 respectively in the country. Now, these smartphones appear to have received a limited period price cut of Rs. 2,000 on Amazon India. Eventually, the Moto G5S is priced at Rs. 11,999 and the Moto G5S Plus is priced at Rs. 13,999 respectively for now.

In addition to the Rs. 2,000 price cut, Amazon India is offering an exchange offer on these smartphones Going by the same, the Moto G5S can be bought at up to Rs. 9,803 discount and Moto G5S Plus can be bought at up to Rs. 12,001 discount on exchanging an old smartphone. Notably, the Moto G5S was launched in Fine Gold and Lunar Gray colors while the larger variant was launched in Blush Gold and Lunar Gray colors.

Both the smartphones feature a metal unibody build and are made of high-grade aluminum. The Moto G5S adorns a 5.2-inch FHD 1080p display with Gorilla Glass 3 and features a 3000mAh battery under its hood. The device makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage that can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. The other goodies of the device are a 16MP rear camera with LED flash and f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP selfie camera with LED flash and a wide-angle lens.

The Moto G5S Plus boasts of a larger 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display. At its heart, there operates an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC teamed up with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that is expandable up to 128GB. The highlight of the smartphone is the presence of dual rear cameras with 13MP sensors positioned horizontally with f/2.0 aperture. Up front, there is an 8MP sensor with a wide-angle seflie camera, LED flash and panoramic mode.

Both the smartphones come with dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, a micro USB charging port and a 3.5mm audio jack.