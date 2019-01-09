Moto G5S Plus receiving new update with December Android security patch

Motorola, the American smartphone had a slow pace back in 2018 when it came to smartphone launches. But the company did roll out updates for its smartphones in a timely manner. While we all are waiting for the company's next smartphone lineup the Moto G7 series, the company is rolling out updates for the devices it had launched earlier. The company has rolled out some updates for a couple of its smartphones including the Moto G6 Plus and the Motorola One/ One Power. Now, another Motorola smartphone is receiving an update which will improve the performance of the device.

The Motorola smartphone which is receiving an update is from the 'G' series, i.e, the Moto G5S Plus. Launched back in August 2017, the device packs some decent set of specifications and was released with Android 7.0 Nougat UI. Now, the smartphone is receiving a new update which brings along the December 2018 Android security patch with it.

The update which Motorola is rolling out for the Moto G5S Plus smartphone comes with a build number OPSS28.65-36-6 and it is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Besides the December Android security patch, the update also brings along some general bug fixes and performance enhancements. This will make sure that the device delivers an enhanced user experience while using it.

Motorola has started rolling out the update as an OTA for some market including India. The update will make its way to the Moto G5S Plus smartphones gradually and if in case you own this device and do not receive the update you can check for it manually. To do so you will need to head to the Settings Menu and look for Software updates under the About Phone section.

Just to recall, the Moto G5S Plus sports a 55.5-inch IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. The smartphone comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 layer on top for screen protection. The device runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 625 chipset clocked at 2.0 GHz which is paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The device is powered by a 3,100mAh battery unit with no fast charging support.

Source