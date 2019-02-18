Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, Moto Z3 Play Android Pie update now available

Android Pie OS has been out for a while now and a whole lot of smartphones have already received the latest Android flavor. Motorola, the American smartphone manufacturer has also dished out the Android Pie update to a bunch of Moto smartphones and now is rolling out the update to a couple of others. The company is now reportedly rolling out the Android Pie update for the Moto G6 smartphone series and the Moto Z3 Play.

According to techtudo, Motorola has recently released an Android Pie soak test update for the Moto G6 smartphone in Brazil and now the company has released the stable version for the Moto G6 series in Brazil itself. The Moto Z3 Play users in Brazil are also receiving the Android Pie update. Motorola has released the Android Pie update for the aforementioned smartphones only a few days following the launch of the Moto G7 series.

The Moto G6 smartphone series comprising of Moto G6 and Moto G6 was launched back in 2018 and it shipped with Android Oreo out-of-the-box and is receiving the latest Android Pie flavor almost a year after its launch. Similarly, the Moto Z3 Play was announced back in 2018 and it also comes with Android Oreo out-of-the-box, though the smartphone is yet to be launched in the Indian market.

As for the new features, the latest Android Pie update for the Moto G6 series and the Moto Z3 Play brings along the Android Pi goodies such as split-screen function, Do Not Disturb mode, Adaptive Battery and others. Besides, Motorola is also reportedly working on an Android Pie update for the Moto Z2 Play and Moto Z2 Force smartphones. Currently, there is no exact information available on the availability of the Android Pie update for the remaining smartphones, however, we will keep you posted on the same.