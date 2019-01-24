Moto G6 receives Android Pie soak test update in Brazil

It has been quite a while since the Android Pie made its way to the market officially. Google's latest Android OS has already been released for a number of smartphones by the respective smartphone manufacturers. While Samsung and Nokia are going in with a full force and have released the update for their smartphones, the other brands have also started pushing out the Android Pie to their smartphones. Motorola, the American smartphone brand has also released the update for a couple of its smartphones with the most recent being the premium Moto Z3 and the mid-range Moto G6 Plus. Now, the company has started the Android Pie soak test for another of its mid-range device.

Motorola has apparently started the Android Pie soak test for the standard Moto G6 smartphone. The update is released for the users based in Brazil. The information comes from the screenshots that were posted by a Moto G6 user on Telegram group, cites a report from XDA-developers. The user has reportedly posted the screenshot of the system OTA update on the Telegram group.

As for the update, the Android Pie soak test for the Moto G6 smartphone comes with a build number PPS29.55-10. The update brings various system related improvements and bug fixes and it also brings along the January 2019 Security patch along with it.

To recall, the Moto G6 was announced back in June 2018 and it ships with Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. The smartphone packs a 5.7-inch IPS LCD display that has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. The display gets a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset powering the smartphone that clocks at 1.8GHz. The processor is paired with Adreno 506 GPU and 3/4GB of RAM. The device comes in two storage options including a 32GB and a 64GB storage option that is further expandable to up to 256GB via microSD card.