Moto G6 receives a permanent price cut of Rs 3,000: Now available for Rs 10,999

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Chandrababu Naidu Meets Mamata Banerjee: Efforts For Anti-BJP Front
- Oppo India: Teases New Smartphone Range
- Jawa Vs Royal Enfield — A Brief Comparison
- Anushka Sharma: Unveils Her Madame Tussauds Wax Statue!
- Healthy Ways To Improve Your Daily Tea
- Latest Lowest Personal Loan Interest Rates
- Five Reasons To Visit Bum La Pass This Winter
- How Dovizioso won a red-flagged Race!
Moto G6, the first G-series smartphone with a glass-sandwich design has received a permanent price cut in both online and offline market. The smartphone was launched in India in early 2018 for a starting price of Rs 13,999 for the base variant with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage.
And now, the Moto G6 has received a price cut of Rs 2,000 on the offline market and Rs 3,000 on e-commerce websites.
The new prices
According to a report from 91Mobiles, the Moto G6 with 3/32 GB RAM/storage is now available for Rs 11,999, and the Moto G6 with 4/64 is now available for Rs 13,999, instead of Rs 15,999 in the offline market.
In a similar fashion, the Moto G6 has received a whopping Rs 3,000 off on Flipkart, and the smartphone is now available for Rs 10,999 for the base variant with 3 GB RAM and Rs 12,999 for the high-end variant with 4 GB RAM.
Moto G6 specifications
As aforementioned, the Moto G6 is the first premium looking all-glass unibody smartphone under the Moto G series of smartphones. The device offers a 5.7-inch IPS LCD screen with taller 18:9 aspect ratio with a physical home button, which also doubles as a fingerprint sensor.
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC powers the smartphone with 3/4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. Similarly, the mobile does offer a dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE.
Coming to the optics, the smartphone offers a dual camera setup with a 12 MP standard lens and a 5 MP telephoto lens with a new and improved 16 MP front-facing selfie camera. A 3000 mAh battery powers the device with support for Turbo Charging via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack.
Lastly, the smartphone runs on stock Android (Android 8.1 Oreo) and is confirmed to receive Android 9 Pie update in early 2019.