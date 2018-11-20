ENGLISH

Moto G6 receives a permanent price cut of Rs 3,000: Now available for Rs 10,999

Moto G6 was initially launched for Rs 13,999

    Moto G6, the first G-series smartphone with a glass-sandwich design has received a permanent price cut in both online and offline market. The smartphone was launched in India in early 2018 for a starting price of Rs 13,999 for the base variant with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage.

    Moto G6 receives a permanent price cut of Rs 3,000

     

    And now, the Moto G6 has received a price cut of Rs 2,000 on the offline market and Rs 3,000 on e-commerce websites.

    The new prices

    According to a report from 91Mobiles, the Moto G6 with 3/32 GB RAM/storage is now available for Rs 11,999, and the Moto G6 with 4/64 is now available for Rs 13,999, instead of Rs 15,999 in the offline market.

    In a similar fashion, the Moto G6 has received a whopping Rs 3,000 off on Flipkart, and the smartphone is now available for Rs 10,999 for the base variant with 3 GB RAM and Rs 12,999 for the high-end variant with 4 GB RAM.

    Moto G6 specifications

    As aforementioned, the Moto G6 is the first premium looking all-glass unibody smartphone under the Moto G series of smartphones. The device offers a 5.7-inch IPS LCD screen with taller 18:9 aspect ratio with a physical home button, which also doubles as a fingerprint sensor.

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC powers the smartphone with 3/4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. Similarly, the mobile does offer a dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE.

    Coming to the optics, the smartphone offers a dual camera setup with a 12 MP standard lens and a 5 MP telephoto lens with a new and improved 16 MP front-facing selfie camera. A 3000 mAh battery powers the device with support for Turbo Charging via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack.

     

    Lastly, the smartphone runs on stock Android (Android 8.1 Oreo) and is confirmed to receive Android 9 Pie update in early 2019.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 20, 2018, 7:40 [IST]
