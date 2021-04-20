Moto G60, G40 Fusion With Snapdragon 732G Launched In India; Price Starts At Rs. 13,999 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola has added two new smartphones named the Moto G60 and the Moto G40 Fusion to its G-series. Both phones share some similar features including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset, 6,000 mAh battery, and a 120Hz display. The key difference between both handsets is the camera setup. The Moto G60 has a 108MP primary camera over the 64MP camera featured on the Moto G40 Fusion.

Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion Price In India, Sale

The price of the Moto G60 has been set at Rs.17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model. It will be available for purchase in Dynamic Gray and Frosted Champagne color options starting on April 27. You can get same color options for the Moto G40 Fusion.

In terms of pricing, the Moto G40 Fusion will cost Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM model. The sale of the handset will take place on May 1. Launch offers on the Moto G60 include an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 on ICICI Bank cards, while Rs. 1,000 instant discount on the Moto G40 Fusion.

Moto G60 Specifications

Running Android 11, the handset has a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage which is also expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. A 6,000 mAh battery fuels the device with 20W fast charging support.

In terms of camera, the Moto G60 has a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 118-degree field of view, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it has a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. Other aspects include a rear fingerprint sensor and Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, NFC, USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Moto G40 Fusion Specifications

The Moto G40 Fusion has the same 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. The processor and the battery capacity of the Moto G40 Fusion are similar to the Moto G60. However, the handset gets a 64MP triple camera setup and the main lens is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and videos, the Moto G40 Fusion offers a 16MP selfie camera. Lastly, the phone has also the same rear fingerprint sensor for security.

