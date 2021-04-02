Moto G60, G20 Renders Leaked Online; Moto G60 Expected To Land As Moto G40 Fusion In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola recently added two smartphones - the Moto G100 and the Moto G50 to its G-series. Now, the Moto G60 is going to be the next phone from the series whose design and key specifications have leaked online. Alongside, the company is also expected to bring another device named the Moto G20. Tipster Abhishek Yadav has revealed the renders and specifications of the both phones.

Moto G60 Design, Key Features (Expected)

The Moto G60 is rumored to pack a punch-hole display design placed on the top-center of the screen and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor was also spotted. The phone will offer a glossy black finish at the rear panel and there will be a rectangular camera module at the top left corner with three cameras. It is also said to sport a primary lens of 108MP.

Furthermore, an earlier report by XDA Developers suggested that the Moto G60 will have a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2460 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor of the handset is expected to be assisted by an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP sensor. Under the hood, the phone was leaked with the Snapdragon 732G SoC which might be paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. Other features of the Moto G60 might include a 32MP front camera and a 6,000 mAh battery.

On the other hand, a new report claims that the Moto G60 will launch as the Moto G40 Fusion in select markets including India. As per the report, the phone will be sold as the Motorola G60 in the European market which will only get a 108MP primary camera. The Indian variant named the Moto G40 Fusion is said to feature a 64MP primary camera.

Moto G20 Design, Features (Expected)

Coming to the Moto G20 renders, the report suggests the phone will sport a waterdrop-style notch display and quad-rear cameras placed into a rectangular module. Besides, it is expected to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support, a rear-positioned fingerprint sensor embedded with the logo.

