Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion To Be Flipkart-Exclusives; India Launch Officially Confirmed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola next-generation 'G' series smartphones are all set to hit the shelves in the Indian market. The rumours have been hinting at the Moto G60 and the Moto G40 Fusion's launch. The company had also teased the launch of a couple of Moto G series phones in India, but the moniker wasn't revealed. Soon after, both the aforementioned smartphones were spotted at the Geekbench database. Now, the company has confirmed the launch of both handsets in India and also their Flipkart availability has been confirmed.

Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion Flipkart Availability Confirmed Ahead Of Launch

Motorola has officially confirmed the launch of the Moto G60 and the Moto G40 Fusion in India via its official Twitter handle. The latest tweet shared by the company teases both Moto G60 hints at an upcoming launch (no date mentioned) and the design. Going by the teaser poster, the Moto G60 will sport a punch-hole setup which will be placed at the centre-top.

Hey @Flipkart, we are thrilled to #GoBeyond the ordinary because it’s time to #BlazeOn to infinite possibilities with our latest launches #motog60 & #motog40fusion! Cannot wait to reveal their features exclusively on your platform. Are you ready to #GetSetG? pic.twitter.com/XrpJCHwOAT — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 15, 2021

The bezels are slightly thick on all corners. The selfie camera cutout of the Moto G40 Fusion isn't visible, but we can expect the same setup as the Moto G60. The rear panel of both smartphones is identical featuring a gradient skin. The back panel is further seen sporting a triple-lens camera module placed inside a vertical module.

The teaser poster also confirms a physical fingerprint scanner which is mounted at the back panel. Also, the power and the volume keys' placement seems to be on the right spine. Additionally, both the smartphones will be up for grabs via Flipkart in India and would be exclusive to the e-commerce platform.

Speaking of the expected specifications, the Moto G60, as well as the Moto G40 Fusion, is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 732G processor. This has been tipped by the Geekbench database listing. While the processor is the same on both smartphones, the RAM and storage configuration would be different.

The Moto G60 is said to come with 6GB RAM, while the Moto G40 Fusion was listed with 4GB RAM at Geekbench. Both smartphones will be shipping with Android 11 OS. The triple rear camera setup on the Moto G60 is said to feature a 108MP primary camera. On the other hand, the Moto G40 Fusion is speculated to arrive with a 64MP primary camera. A 6,000 mAh battery is expected to drive both smartphones.

Best Mobiles in India