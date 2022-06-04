Moto G62 5G Renders, Specs Emerge Online News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Motorola is all set to come up with a host of G series smartphones. One of these smartphones is the Moto G62 5G. The device was listed on a European retailer's website, thereby shedding light on its specifications and pricing. Let's take a look at the details of the upcoming Motorola smartphone from here.

Moto G62 5G Renders Leak

The tipster Roland Quandt has revealed multiple renders of the device showcasing its design from all angles. As per the listing, the Moto G62 5G renders leaked via WinFuture reveals that the smartphone could feature a curved back design, which features a vertical pill-shaped camera island with three cutouts for the camera sensors and an LED flash unit.

The right edge of the upcoming Motorola smartphone appears to feature the power button and volume rockers. At the bottom, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack, a speaker grill and a USB Type-C port.

Moving on to the front part of the smartphone, it appears to feature narrow bezels and a thick chin. At the front, the upcoming Motorola smartphone appears to house a punch-hole cutout at the center to provide room for the selfie camera sensor.

Moto G62 5G: What To Expect?

Going by the previous leaks, the Moto G62 5G is tipped to arrive with a 6.52-inch FHD+ display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to use an OLED panel. Under its hood, the smartphone could make use of a 5G-enabled Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ processor. It is teamed up with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

A 5000mAh battery is likely to fuel the Motorola smartphone along with fast charging support. It is tipped to run Android 12 out-of-the-box allng with a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos tuning.

For imaging, the Motorola smartphone features a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor along with an 8MP secondary ultra-wide lens and a 2MP tertiary sensor. Further reports claim that the device could be launched in two color options, including Frosted Blue and Midnight Grey.

We need to wait for an official confirmation regarding the Moto G62 5G for more clarity.

