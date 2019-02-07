Moto G7 complete lineup leaked via high-res press renders ahead of official launch

Motorola is all set to launch its new mid-range smartphone lineup called Moto G7 in an event that will take place in Brazil. By now, we know that the upcoming Motorola smartphone lineup will comprise of the Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus and Moto G7 Power and Moto G7 Play smartphones. All the smartphones in Moto G7 series have been leaked online numerous times revealing some of the key specifications and the features which they will pack. Recently, the Moto G7 Plus was spotted on the Geebench and a few days ago on TENNA suggesting the key internals of the device. Now, the entire Moto G7 lineup has been revealed online confirming the rumored specifications.

The Moto G7 lineup leaked images have been shared by a known tipster Roland Quandt. The images shared by Quandt confirm most of the specifications and features which were suggested by recent leaks. The leaked pictures of the Moto G7 series shows the notched display panel on the smartphones along with confirming the camera and other specifications of the devices.

All the variants of the Moto G7 smartphone series will come with a notched display panel. While the standard Moto G7 and the Moto G7 Plus will come with a teardrop notch on the top, the remaining two variants which are the Moto G7 Power and Moto G7 Play will sport a regular notch which is big than the teardrop notch. The notch up front will store the front camera along with a bunch of sensors.

The leaked high-res press renders also sheds some light on the camera department of the Moto G7 smartphone series. As per the renders, the Moto G7 Power and the Moto G7 Play will come with a single-lens primary camera setup, whereas, the Moto G7 and the Moto G7 Plus will make use of dual-lens primary camera setup.

Besides, all the Moto G7 variants have one particular thing in common which is the fingerprint scanner. All the Moto G7 smartphones will have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner engraved in the Moto branding at the back. In terms of battery, the Moto G7 Power is tipped to use a humongous 5,000mAh battery unit that should offer a longer battery backup with a single charge.