Moto G7 concept renders hint at waterdrop notch design

In 2017, Motorola unveiled two generations of Moto G smartphones in a few months of time. Initially, it was the Moto G5 and G5 Plus followed by the Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus in the third quarter of the year. However, this year, there has been no speculation regarding another set of G series smartphones so long but not anymore.

Motorola announced the G6 series of smartphones in April this year. Now, it looks like it has started working on the next generation model - the G7 series. Though we do not know when exactly this smartphone might be unveiled, it looks like it will adopt the latest smartphone design trends.

In a recent development, a concept video by designer Waqar Khan has emerged online showing the design that we can expect. The renders seen in the video hint at a trendy design that we have seen in the newly launched smartphones from Oppo and Vivo.

Moto G7 concept renders

Moto G7 renders show minimal bezels at the sides with a noticeable chin. There appears to be a waterdrop notch on top showing the selfie camera and the earpiece positioned above it. Moving to the rear of the smartphone, it seems to be based on the design of the Moto G6 series of smartphones. There is a horizontal dual camera module within a circular enclosure. The LED flash also sits inside the camera ring. And, the circular ring appears to protrude from the rear panel. There is a Batwing Motorola logo under the camera arrangement and it can double as a fingerprint sensor too. The designer has revealed that there will be a hybrid SIM slot supporting either two SIM cards or a SIM card and a microSD card slot.

On the design front, the hybrid SIM slot is seen on the left while the power button and the volume rockers are seen at the right. The overall design appears to be pretty similar to its predecessor. The presence of a waterdrop notch is expected to be a solid upgrade in comparison to its predecessor.

Going by the recent reports, the Moto G7 could be announced in April 2019. It will be a mid-range smartphone that might use a Snapdragon 600 series processor and make use of powerful specifications. We need to wait for more details to hit the web in the coming months.