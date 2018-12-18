Moto G7 ECC listing suggests key specifications and features

Motorola, the American smartphone manufacturer is prepping up to bring its next mid-range smartphone series for the masses. The company is expected to bring the Motorola G7 lineup for the users at the beginning of 2019. The new Moto G7 lineup is said to feature a total of four different smartphones including Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Play, and Moto G7 Power. We already have seen numerous leaks and rumors revolving the upcoming Moto G7 lineup and have a fair idea about the specifications and features which they will offer, Now, one of the variants of the Motorola G7 series has been certified by the ECC (Eurasian Economic Commission).

The suggested Moto G7 Play was first spotted by 91Mobiles on the ECC listing website. The device spotted on the ECC website comes with a model number XT1952-1 and it is spotted running on the latest Android 9 Pie UI. This further points that the remaining smartphones in the Moto G7 series will also run on the Android 9 Pie UI out-of-the-box.

The ECC listing of the Moto G7 Play highlights some of the key specifications which the smartphone will offer. The Moto G7 Play is said to be the cheapest variant in the Moto G7 series of smartphones. The mid-range device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset which will be paired with an Andreno 506 GPU to render all the graphics-intensive tasks. It is currently unknown how much RAM the device will pack for multitasking.

The Motorola G7 Play is further said to feature a single lens rear camera module instead of the trending dual-lens camera module. The smartphone will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for device's security. The device will make use of a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers. The smartphone is said to be backed by a small 2,820mAh battery unit which is a bit let down considering that its predecessor Moto G6 was backed by a big 4,000mAh battery.