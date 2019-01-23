Moto G7 mobile series to launch on the 7th of February 2019: Features and expected pricing

Motorola, a subsidiary smartphone brand by Lenovo is all set to launch the 7th gen Moto G series of smartphones. According to the press invite, the company will unveil the Moto G7 series of smartphones on the 7th of February 2019 in San Paulo, Brazil.

The launch invite does not reveal anything other than the launch event itself. However, considering the leaks and specifications from the past few days, the company is most likely to launch the Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power and Moto G7 Play.

Moto G7 price leak

According to a report, the entry-level Moto G7 Play will cost 149 Euros (Rs 12,000), whereas the Moto G7 Power with a bigger battery will retail for 209 Euros (Rs 17,000). As of now, there is no information on the pricing of the Moto G7 and the Moto G7 Plus (which will cost more than Moto G7 Play for sure).

Though the Moto G6 series of smartphones offered better design compared to other smartphones, the company failed to compete against the competition from Chinese smartphone OEMs like Honor and Xiaomi, which offered better specs-sheet compared to the Moto G6 series of smartphones at a much lower price tag.

Moto G7 Series design choice

Majority of the 7th Gen Motorola smartphones come with an all-glass design with a dual camera setup and a notch display. Some devices will have a compact water-drop notch, and some smartphones will have a wider Apple iPhone XS like notch.

All four smartphones are expected to come with an IPS LCD screen with HD+ or FHD+ resolution with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Similarly, the Moto G7 series family of devices will offer Android 9 Pie OS out of the box with stock Android UI.

As of now, there is no official confirmation about the launch of the Motoi G7 series of smartphones in India. Considering the Brazil launch, the company is most likely to launch the Moto G7 series of smartphones in India by the end of March 2019 or in early April 2019.

