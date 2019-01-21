Moto G7 Play with Snapdragon 625 SoC and Android Pie spotted on Geekbench

Motorola's upcoming mid-range Moto G7 lineup is the latest talk of the town. The American smartphone manufacturer is expected to bring its Moto G7 lineup comprising of Moto G7, Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Plus, and the Moto G7 Power sometime in February next month in Barcelona. The Moto G7 smartphone lineup has been making rounds over the web ahead of its official launch next month giving us an insight at what the lineup will offer in terms of specifications and features. This time also a Moto G7 device has been spotted online revealing the processor on which it will run.

The Moto G7 Play has made its way to the popular benchmarking platform Geekbench along with some key internals which the device will pack. The upcoming Moto G7 Play was spotted on Geekbench running on the Android 9 Pie OS, this means that the mid-range offering by the company will ship with latest Android flavor out-of-the-box.

Besides, the remaining hardware appears to be dated as the device is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 625 chipset which was announced back in September 2015. The Snapdragon processor onboard is clubbed with 2GB of RAM for multitasking. Earlier, the Moto G7 Play with 3GB RAM was also spotted on Geekbench which suggests that there might be two different variants of the device.

In addition to the RAM and processor, the Geekbench listing of the upcoming mid-range Moto G7 Play also reveals the score which the smartphone has achieved in the single-core and multi-core tests. In the single-core test the smartphone has received a score of 1,173 points and in the multi-core test, it has achieved 4,090 points.

As for the other leaks and rumors, the Moto G7 Play is expected to carry a price tag of 149 Euros (Rs 12,077 approx) and will be available in two color options including Red and Blue. The device might offer a single-lens rear camera and be backed by a 2,820mAh battery unit.