Moto G7 Plus leaked hands-on images suggest display with teardrop notch

Motorola's upcoming mid-range smartphone lineup the Moto G7 is no secret as the devices have been popping up every now and then over the web. The American smartphone manufacturer is expected to launch the Moto G7 smartphone series next month ahead of the MWC 2019 in Brazil. The Moto G7 series will comprise of Moto G7. Moto G7 Plus and Moto G7 Power. Now, the Moto G7's hands-on images have been leaked over the web just ahead of its February 7 launch.

The leaked hands-on image of the Moto G7 Plus smartphone showcases the design of the smartphone and the device can be seen with a teardrop notch on top. The leaked hands-on images shared by 91Mobiles confirms the design of the smartphone and one can see the front and rear of the device along with some other images highlighting the settings page, settings page, and the app drawer.

Speaking of the design, the rear panel houses the dual-lens primary camera module which is in an elevated circular ring accompanied by an LED flash. The curved rear panel also accommodates the fingerprint scanner with a Motorola logo on top. Besides, the other images reveal that the device will ship with the latest Android Pie OS onboard. Considering that the Moto G7 Plus will be under the Android One program, we can expect timely Android updates and security patches rollout in a timely manner for the device.

As for the rumored leaks, the device is expected to run on a Snapdragon 636 chipset which will be combined with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device will be backed by a 3,000mAh Li-Ion battery unit. There will be a 6.24-inch FHD+ display panel that will offer a maximum screen resolution of 1080 x 2270 pixels.

