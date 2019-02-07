Moto G7 Plus with Snapdragon 660 listed on GeekBench

Motorola is gearing up to launch its Moto G7 Plus smartphone soon. The smartphone has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmark database, ahead of the official launch which was slated to hold in a Motorola event in Brazil on February 7. According to the Geekbench listing, the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 AIE chipset.

The listing also revealed that the smartphone will be backed by 4GB of RAM. It has been expected that the performance of the Moto G7 Plus will be better than the predecessor MotoG6 which runs on Snapdragon 630. The Geekbench listing also revealed that the smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Some recent leaks have suggested that the Motorola G7 Plus will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC. However, the listing has cleared that it will come with a more powerful Snapdragon 660 processor.

While talking about the benchmarking performance the Moto G7 Plus achieved 1,334 points in the single-core test and 4,831 points in the multi-core test. Both the scores are slightly on the lower side when compared to other smartphones which also run on the Snapdragon 660 AIE chipset.

According to the rumors, the Moto G7 Plus will sports a 6.2-inch Full HD+ resolution Max Vision display with a waterdrop notch at the top. The smartphone is also expected to come with a dual-camera setup at the rear panel with the combination of 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor along with an LED flash. The smartphone is also expected to be fueled by a 3000mAh battery with 27W Turbo Charging support.

Apart from the Moto G7 Plus, Motorola will also introduce the Moto G7, Moto G7 Power, and Moto G7 Play smartphones at the event in Sao Paulo. Let's see what the company is going to bring this time to the table.

Source