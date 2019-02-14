Moto G7 Power 4GB variant final India pricing revealed

Motorola recently launched its mid-range smartphone lineup the Moto G7 in an event that was held on February 7, 2019, in Brazil. The latest Moto G7 series has been grabbing the headlines for quite some time and the remaining markets around the globe are waiting eagerly for the company to launch the smartphones in their respective regions. The latest Motorola G7 series primarily consists of the standard Moto G7, the Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Play, and the Moto G7 Power. While there is no exact information on the availability of the Moto G7 smartphone series in the Indian market, there have been reports emerging suggesting the pricing of the Moto G7 Power in the country.

We recently came across some reports that suggested that the Moto G7 Power will come with an MRP of Rs 18,999, but, it will be selling for Rs 14,500. However, there was no information on the variant which will be available for this price tag. Now, we have the information the pricing of Moto G7 Power 4GB RAM

As per some information from a reliable source, the Moto G7 Power will be available with a price tag of Rs 13,999 in the Indian market. It is the retail pricing of Moto G7 Power 4GB RAM variant with 64GB of onboard storage. With this price tag, the smartphone will be competing against the other popular affordable smartphones such as Xiaomi Mi A2, Honor 10 Lite, Realme 2 Pro and others.

To recall, the Moto G7 Power is tipped to come in single color option in India, i.e, ceramic black. The smartphone features a 6.2-inch display with 720 x 1520 pixel screen resolution and has a notch on top. The smartphone runs on Snapdragon 632 chipset which clocks at 1.8GHz. The key highlight of the smartphone is its big 5,000mAh battery unit.