Moto G7 with Snapdragon 660 chipset appears on Geekbench

Motorola is working on its next mid-range Moto G7 smartphone lineup which it is expected to launch next month in February. The Moto G7 which is said to comprise of Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power and Moto G7 Play has been leaked online numerous times. Recently, the Moto G7 Play was spotted on the benchmarking platform Geekbench with Snapdragon 625 chipset and now one more Moto smartphone has made its way to GeekBench.

The latest Moto smartphone which has been spotted on GeekBench is the Moto G7 standard variant. The device was spotted by the known leakster Slashleaks on its official Twitter account. Slashleaks has posted a screenshot of the Moto G7 GeekBench listing which reveals the scores that the device has achieved in the single-core and multi-core test on the platform.

The GeekBench listing of the Moto G7 reveals that the device has scored 1260 points in single-core test and 4759 points in the multi-core test. Besides, the listing posted on Twitter also sheds some light on the device's internals. The upcoming mid-range Moto G7 will make use of a Snapdragon 660 chipset which clocks at 1.8GHz and will be combined with 3GB of RAM for multitasking. This suggests that the device will compete with the other popular mid-range smartphones such as Xiaomi Mi A2, Nokia 7 Plus and others.

As for the rumored specifications, the Moto G7 is expected to flaunt a 6-inch IPS LCD display with 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution. There is a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 layer on top for screen protection. On the optical front, the device will be using a dual-lens rear camera setup with a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary depth sensor. The rear camera will support video recording of 1080p@30fps along with some Portrait Mode, Time Lapse and other modes. Up front, there will be a 12MP selfie snapper.